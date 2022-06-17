Daily Briefing: Things Are Even Tougher All Over

Stocks held modest gains ahead of Friday’s close, but it’s a fraught rally to close the worst week for the S&P 500 since March 2020. Weston Nakamura joins Ash Bennington at the top of today’s show to talk about the Bank of Japan’s decision to stick with its “yield curve control” efforts, even as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank accelerate their monetary tightening efforts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the priority today: “My colleagues and I are acutely focused on returning inflation to our 2% objective.” Ash welcomes Michael Gayed, CIO and portfolio manager at Toroso Investments, to assess the bigger picture after a tough week for equities and fixed income. We also hear from Mark Ritchie about debt, interest rates, and how bad things could get. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3mUOI11. Watch the full Real Visionaries interview featuring Mark Ritchie II and Mark Ritchie here: https://rvtv.io/3OgNoks.