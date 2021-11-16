Daily Briefing: 'Tis the Season to Shop & Be Merry Despite Inflation

Tony Greer returns to the Daily Briefing to discuss a spike in retail sales in October, even in the face of rising inflation. Not only are sales up 1.7% from the previous month, but also up 16.3% year-over-year. This is as a result of the combination of U.S. households having extra cash from the stimulus money and a frenzy to get holiday shopping started early this year to avoid supply chain issues choking the availability of gifts as industrial production continues to be riddled with volatility. Germany suspended certifying the controversial Russian pipeline, causing natural gas prices to shoot up from concerns of low fuel this winter in Europe. In the crypto world, Bitcoin and Ethereum fell sharply retreating from near-record highs. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3kFYu6c