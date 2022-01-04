Daily Briefing: Tony Greer's Best Bets for 2022

OPEC+ has agreed to increase its oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in February as it is believed that Omicron will not have a detrimental impact on demand. The Institute for Supply Management revealed a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing in December, but still in firm expansion territory. It also showed signs that inflation may be starting to cool as supply-chain disruptions ease. Also, your old Blackberry phone has finally died forever and can’t even be used to call 911 anymore. Tony Greer discusses all this and more. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3eRNzTW.