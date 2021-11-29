Daily Briefing: Turkish Lira in Crisis While Virtual Land Skyrockets

Weston Nakamura joins us from Japan to share his insight on why the market went down on Friday and to talk about Turkey, where the stock market is thriving. He also discusses what’s happening to the Turkish Lira and how the currency can impact an entire asset class. While the real world is seeing the emergence of yet another Covid variant, Omicron, the virtual world of Decentraland saw a whopping $2.43 million sale of virtual land, which will be used for virtual fashion events. Interviewed by Petr Pinkhasov. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3CZTq2V