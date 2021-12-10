Daily Briefing: U.S. CPI Print Comes in Hot: Is Bitcoin Still an Inflation Hedge?

Raoul Pal shares his key takeaways from Real Vison’s ‘The Takeover’ in Las Vegas. Where are the leading names in the cryptosphere placing their bets? Plus, U.S. inflation surges to its highest level in 39-years, putting even more pressure on the Fed’s taper timeline. Pal joins Maggie Lake to discuss these topics and more! Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3DGaThf. You can learn more about Real Vision’s ‘The Takeover’ at https://www.realvision.com/mgm/the-takeover