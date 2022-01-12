Daily Briefing: U.S. Inflation Hits 7%, and HSBC Issues Dire Warning--Here's Why

December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7% year-over-year, the biggest jump since 1982. And even worse supply chain disruptions may be on the horizon if Omicron sweeps through Asia and prompts more lockdowns across China. HSBC warns that disruptions to manufacturing are inevitable, and the world could be headed for the “mother of all” supply chain bottlenecks. 42 Macro founder and CEO Darius Dale discusses what to look out for and how best to prepare. Interviewed by Alfonso Peccatiello. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/33b0EFz