Daily Briefing: We Have a Bear Market. Is a Recession Next?

"I'm genuinely spooked," Jared Dillian tweeted late Sunday night, as Asian markets opened sharply lower and U.S. equity futures pointed to a bleak Monday open on Wall Street, "and I don't spook easily." Two hours shy of the close, every stock in the S&P 500 is down for the day, and that index is in "official" bear market territory. The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note has surged past the 10-year, a dramatic inversion that'll surely fuel talk of recession. Dillian, the editor of The Daily Dirtnap, is not waiting around to position for that eventuality and a bear market too: "70% of my portfolio is gold and bonds." Dillian joins Real Vision's Ash Bennington to talk about today's price action. And our expert on the ground in Asia, Weston Nakamura, drops in for an update on a critical aspect of the global financial system ahead of this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting. We also share a segment from today's Cryptoverse Breaking News about the crashing crypto market.