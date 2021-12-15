Daily Briefing: This Is What the Fed's Decision Means for You

In the most highly anticipated decision of the year, the Fed said it would ramp up its pace of tapering and hike rates three times in 2022. So what does that mean for your investments? Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, shares his thoughts on how investors should position themselves as we head into the New Year. Will Bitcoin be a hedge to an uncertain future? Interviewed by The Macro Compass author Alfonso Peccatiello. Want to submit questions? Drop them here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/325Am6A