Daily Briefing: What Should A Cryptocurrency Portfolio Look Like?

Ahead of Friday’s CPI print, analysts expect a reading of 6.8%, showing that inflation is still running hot through the economy. After a week-long rebound, Brent Crude fell 0.8% as fuel demand setbacks rise and Omicron fears persist. Bitcoin fell 3% from yesterday’s levels, and while crypto enthusiasts are still hanging on to the “store of value” narrative for BTC and other cryptocurrencies, market action shows that investors still see these tokens as high-risk assets. Initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since 1969 — the recovery surges onward despite uncertain markets. Inflation expectations, jobless claims, and crypto volatility are driving markets this week — Join RV’s Ash Bennington and Maggie Lake live from The Takeover in Las Vegas for a market update. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3oFMl3I