Daily Briefing: What's the Message From Recent Price Action? LIVE From San Diego

Today marks 40 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. U.S. equity indexes hold solid gains as we near Monday’s close in New York, with Asian and European stocks having already ended normal trading sessions well in the green. Energy commodity prices continue to react to developments in Eastern Europe, with crude oil rising today on reports the European Union is planning to impose more sanctions on Moscow. A key section of the U.S. Treasury yield curve remains inverted after the two-year exceeded the 10-year last week. The issue of inflation and the question of recession loom ahead of Wednesday’s release of the minutes from the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. Meanwhile, shares of Twitter soared 30% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a regulatory filing that he’s taken a 9.2% stake in the social media company. Real Vision is in San Diego for this week’s Macro Experience event, where we’ll have a chance to meet face to face with some of our favorite guests. Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, joins Maggie Lake to talk markets and stocks on today’s Daily Briefing. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3j6CBvI