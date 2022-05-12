Daily Briefing: When "Peak Inflation" Seems Like a Myth

Keeping with the prevailing theme, the U.S producer price index for April came in at a red-hot, consensus-forecast-beating year-over-year reading of 11%, yet another indication that inflation persists. Reflecting the impact of the Federal Reserve’s late hawkishness, if not its recent rate hikes, U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week to 5.3%, the highest since July 2009. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped below 2.9% on flight-to-safety buying. Nevertheless, as Imran Lakha notes, “The move in bond yields has been wild this year. The total return in bonds hasn’t been this bad in decades.” Lakha, the founder of Options Insight, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington for today’s Daily Briefing to discuss how tighter monetary policy is impacting financial markets. Meanwhile, with developments in the cryptocurrency market putting the word “contagion” back in circulation, Raoul Pal drops in for a flash update about recent price action across asset classes. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3l2Tk3Y Watch the full Macro Insider Flash Update here: https://rvtv.io/3M4bwpX