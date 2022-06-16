Daily Briefing: When Will This Volatility End?

“You don’t buy when there’s ‘blood in the streets,’” notes Darius Dale. “You buy when there’s a catalyst to clean it up.” U.S. equity indexes are bleeding today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding below the 30,000 mark. The question is, what is that catalyst, and when will it reveal itself? Darius, the founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to answer that question and to talk about today’s price action in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s biggest rate hike since 1994. According to Darius, “This trending volatility won’t end until the liquidity cycle inflects and speeds up the growth cycle bottom.” Mortgage rates have already exploded past 6%, a sign tighter monetary policy is already impacting consumers. How far will the Fed go to catch inflation? “Inflation KILLS societies,” says Darius. We also hear from Mark Ritchie II about how to manage risk in a volatile environment. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3mRtaSP. Watch the full Real Visionaries interview featuring Mark Ritchie II here: https://rvtv.io/3O6f2RS.