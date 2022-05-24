Daily Briefing: The Whipsaws Will Continue Until the Fed Finishes Its Work

Stocks sagged early, with social media stocks dragging the Nasdaq down more than 3% on bearish earnings guidance from Snap Inc., but rallied off the lows in a move presaged by Thomas Thornton right before noon ET. “Seeing most ETFs down on the day but lifting over today's volume-weighted average prices, which, if those levels can hold, is a positive,” tweeted Thornton, the founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry. Thornton joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to talk about today’s price action in the broader (bullish or bearish?) context. And we hear from Dario Perkins, managing director at Global Macro, about the bursting of the “everything bubble” and the impact of rising interest rates on equity valuations. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3lEctcV. Watch the full conversation between Dario Perkins and Raoul Pal here: https://rvtv.io/3sU59hz.