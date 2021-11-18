Daily Briefing: Will There Be an End of the Year Rally?

Katie Stockton, founder, and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies joins to chat about her outlook for stocks as we head into the end of the year. The major indices remain in consolidation phases that she views as healthy pauses within their uptrends. Katie’s short-term indicators are mixed for a neutral takeaway, but she expects them to turn higher next week as the holiday season begins. Semiconductor stocks have been a source of upside leadership since bottoming in early October. Lumber futures have also made an explosive three-day move, narrowly avoiding a breakdown. Katie will also talk about gold and dollar breakouts. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/30DbrXf