Daily Briefing: Yields Surge to Pre-Pandemic Levels as Investors Anticipate Fed Action

Bond yields rose across the curve Tuesday and stocks sank, as investors began to price in the potential impact of as many as four Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2022. The U.S. 10-year yield jumped to 1.865%, the highest it's been since January 2020, and the German 10-year bund moved to within one basis point of turning positive for the first time since 2019. U.S. equity indexes were off nearly 2%, while European stocks fell about 1%. The CBOE Volatility Index (known as the "fear gauge") surged as much as 20% intraday. Meanwhile, Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices continued to rise on strengthening global demand and tightening tensions in the Middle East. Still, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Alfonso Peccatiello of The Macro Compass welcomes back Nordea Markets Global Rates Strategist Andreas Steno Larsen for a European perspective on what's driving markets today.