The Dam Has Burst, The Floodgates Of Liberty Just Opened

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

On Tuesday night, the country decided to take drastic measures to steer back toward the center of the aisle and common sense. At the same time, the populace delivered a fatal blow to the unholy alliance between the Democratic Party and the mainstream media, both of whom will now be forced to consider massive overhauls to the strategies they have employed over the last decade if they want a chance of being relevant over the next decade.

Everyone knows the election was a decisive victory for Donald Trump, so there is no need to rehash the ins and outs of the numbers. Trump very clearly has a mandate, and with Republicans picking up Senate seats they were widely expected to secure back in 2022 but didn’t, American citizens have now made one of the boldest statements in the country’s history.

My regular readers know that I wrote days ago about how a Trump win would spell the death of the mainstream media. But this victory goes far beyond that.

Democrats thought they could compensate for a lack of merit and substance in their hand-picked candidate by doubling down on baseless inflammatory rhetoric, posturing as though they held the moral high ground, and resorting to their time-tested strategies of race hustling and identity politics.

After all, Harris rose to the candidacy for president without any notable merit-based wins. She was crushed in the 2020 Democratic primary and was picked for vice president—admittedly by Joe Biden—only because she was a woman of color. And last night, the country’s “free market” of voters sent Democrats a reminder that meritocracy still rules the roost.

Because Harris was such a grossly incompetent and downright phony candidate, the media’s efforts to cover for her were Herculean. This wasn’t a case of some slight liberal bias over the last few months; instead it was full-scale outright lying, deceptive editing of Harris’ interview responses, blatant, one-sided fact-checking that often ignored the facts, and a nonstop 24-hour cycle painting Donald Trump as the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler.

As the British would say, the media “over-egged the pudding.” And then set the house on fire by leaving the oven on.

In doing so, they not only laid bare their agenda and the deep threads connecting the media machine to the Democratic Party, but they also sacrificed what was left of their credibility after half a decade of hoaxes, outright lies, and biased journalism. In other words, if the media were a poker player with a dwindling chip stack, it just went all-in—and got smoked by pocket aces.

The irony isn’t lost on me. The media took a blowtorch to the rest of its credibility, preaching about “defending democracy,” only to run cover for a candidate who never earned one primary vote.

In hindsight, even the most delusional consultants in whatever focus group the Democrats have been using will be forced to recognize the blatantly disastrous nature of this campaign. Had they chosen any other candidate, the Democrats could have won. If they’d picked someone like Josh Shapiro as vice president, they could have won. If Harris could even recite three or four memorized 30 second lines that hinted at policy ideas with any coherence, they could have won.

But instead, they relied on the media to paint public-relations lipstick on the pig of their campaign, hoping to save it — and America got wise to the scam.

And now, post-election, both the media and Democrats are back at square one.

Democrats have alienated a significant portion of the center-right, center, and center-left due to their pandering to the radical left and bizarre ideological positions. Meanwhile, the media has lost another huge segment of viewership and portion of the public trust. And the trust that has been eroded between the media and Democrats with the American public over the last four years will take a very, very long time to rebuild.

This is why I take the trust my readers place in me so seriously — and why I’m so appreciative of their support. Not just because at the end of the day I’m only seeking the objective truth, but because in a media subscription model (especially in finance) you can sheer the sheep of your viewers many times but only skin them once. This election cycle, the mainstream media skinned the trust of the American people for all the world to see. And they got the exact opposite result they intended for.

I hinted over the past month that a decisive GOP victory would be more than just a win. I wrote last week that it would be a bold statement at a time when the country needed it most. Our nation has never been so stifled by dangerous, counterintuitive, and far left radical ideas and media coverage as it has been over the past five to ten years. To quote Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting, “Liberty is the soul’s right to breathe. And when I cannot take a long breath, laws are girdled too tight.”

Never has our nation needed a massive gasp of fresh air more than it did going into last night. And that’s why I believe this mandate isn’t merely about four years of undoing the damage done by Democrats in their most recent term. Rather, it signals a potentially new golden age—a renaissance for our nation. Since Ron Paul’s campaign in 2008, there has been a growing faction in the U.S. that has fought for liberty, smaller government, lower taxes, reduced regulation, peace and fiscal responsibility.

These are ideologies that don’t just fade over the course of four years, and now that they are firmly planted in this Trump administration and its Unity Party, they may remain a powerful force in the U.S. for decades, well beyond this administration.

Thank you again for your trust and for supporting my work.

