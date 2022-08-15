Dan Loeb Reveals New Disney Stake, Urges Cost-Cutting, "Board Refresh", ESPN Spinoff

Billionaire activist investor Dan Loeb unveiled a new "significant stake" by his hedge fund Third Point in Walt Disney, which he disclosed in a letter to CEO Bob Chapek, in which he urges the company to consider a spinoff of ESPN, cut costs and add new directors as part of a sweeping restructuring meant to boost shareholder value in the company which has lost a third of its market cap since October. This is not the first time Loeb has engaged with Disney, having previously owned shares in the woke mouse before selling the stake.

“ESPN is a great business that currently generates significant free cash flow,” Loeb WROTE in the letter, which also cited the network’s streaming content as a benefit.

“Despite these advantages, we believe that a strong case can be made that the ESPN business should be spun off to shareholders with an appropriate debt load that will alleviate leverage at the parent company.”

Besides the ESPN spinoff, Loeb also called for Disney to add new board members, cut costs and continue to suspend its dividend.

Bloomberg notes that while Loeb’s outreach to Chapek appeared to be friendly, his influence is likely to put pressure on Disney to justify its costs and explain why ESPN belongs with the entertainment giant. It may also pressure the company that has "gone woke" and is gradually "going broke", to reverse its outlook.

While DIS shares rallied last week after earnings beat estimates, but they have been on the decline for much of the year as investors fretted about a slowdown in streaming growth. The shares bounced 1.3% to $123.77 at 11:15 a.m. in New York, having earlier jumped as much as 3.6% on the news of Third Point’s stake.

* * *

Loeb's full letter is below: