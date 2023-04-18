David's Bridal Files For Second Bankruptcy In 5 Years, To Lay Off 9,200 Workers

Bridal retailer David's Bridal is going to be laying off more than 9,200 workers nationwide but plans on staying open after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in just five years.

As the chain gets ready to deal with a busy prom and wedding season, a notification of the layoffs was filed with the Department of Labor in Pennsylvania, according to NJ.com.

Layoffs started in Pennsylvania on Friday and its unclear when additional, out of state layoffs would take place, the report notes. The company currently has 300 stores across the United States.

“David’s Bridal has commenced a financial restructuring process to facilitate a potential sale of our company,” the company said in a statement. It is reportedly trying to sell itself, but stores should continue to take orders.

Nationwide, the Conshokocken, Pennsylvania-based chain has over 11,000 employees. Previously, it filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and also operated normally through the process.

Recall, days ago we noted that small businesses were filing for bankruptcy at a record pace, even surpassing the Covid crash: