DC Police Alert Residents About Thieves Targeting Canada Goose Jackets

Police are warning Washington, DC, residents to be alert for armed thieves targeting people wearing Canada Goose winter coats.

"People are being robbed of these expensive coats on DC streets," Metropolitan Police Department told local news WJLA.

The prices of the winter coats stolen range from $550 to $1,500 -- and these jackets are in high demand, not because of cold weather, which by the way, the Mid-Atlantic has had an unseasonably warm winter, but rather their popularity. Maybe it's a status symbol. But anyway, thieves can easily resell these jackets on the internet or on the black market.

Canada Goose thefts have been such a concern that George Washington University alerted students about this disturbing crime trend.

"While none of the incidents have occurred on campus, two took place near the Foggy Bottom campus on February 1, 2023. Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished," read an email sent to students, according to Fox 5.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patrick Loftus told residents:

"Property is not worth your life. Give away that property, try to get a good description of that person, and we want people to call 911."

Meanwhile, brandishing a Rolex will also attract unwanted attention from criminals.

Don't be caught with a Canada Goose coat or a Rolex next month while visiting the metro area for the annual cherry blossoms bloom.