Dear Border Czar: This Nonprofit Boasts A List Of 400 Companies That Employ Migrants

President-elect Donald Trump made public safety and national security a central element of his campaign, ensuring the American people that illegal aliens would be deported.

On Monday, incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, told "Fox & Friends" hosts, "Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority...they pose the most danger to this country."

Homan said, "Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites..."

Homan's comment about the potential for large-scale worksite raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents next year reminded us of a note we shared with readers in March titled "How Shadowy Network Of NGOs Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor."

Earlier this year, Bloomberg paraded Turkish billionaire businessman and founder of the Chobani yogurt empire, Hamdi Ulukaya, a top Kamala Harris supporter, who, according to public records data, is one of the officers of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, an advisory nonprofit that companies use to work with resettlement agencies, staffing agencies, and other nonprofits, to source cheap migrant labor.

In March, Ulukaya explained to Bloomberg that "employing refugees and committing to their successful onboarding is what's driving Chobani's success" and allowed it to double its earnings in the first nine months of 2023.

A separate Bloomberg note showed that Tyson Foods partnered with Ulukaya's Tent for cheap labor. As of March, Tyson employed a whopping 42,000 immigrants among its 120,000 US workforce.

"We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them," Garrett Dolan, who leads Tyson's efforts to eliminate employment barriers, said in March.

What's very clear is that migrants did not aimlessly walk across the wide-open southern border and then find instant job placements that displaced and replaced blue-collar native-born workers. There is a massive NGO network, internationally and domestically, that channels unvetted migrants from foreign lands into US factories.

Suppose the Trump administration wants to learn more about potential worksites that have hired migrants over the years.

In that case, Tent boasts a massive network of 400 companies hiring migrants.

Here's the partial list...

Homan's team will have a field day with Tent's list.

America can no longer afford to have ten-plus million unvetted illegal aliens running around the nation.

Mega-corporations that have displaced US workers with migrants over the years are likely to face significant labor challenges next year if worksite raids are conducted by ICE. Perhaps it's time to consider hiring American workers again.