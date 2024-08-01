Debate Erupts About Banning G-String Bikinis From Australian Waterparks

In what can only be described as a pronounced step away from unifying an already divided world, thousands of people in Australia are calling for a ban on G-string bikinis in waterparks around the nation.

The clothing is being called “offensive” and “too revealing”, according to News.com.au.

Some people dislike the look so much they have called on local authorities to ban it. And the argument has spawned a Facebook group in Australia called “Should G-string bikinis be banned in water parks?”, the report says.

The group was accompanied by the following photo of the woman in the pink bikini:

News.com.au reports that the poll asked Australians to vote on a G-string ban by giving a thumbs up for "yes" or a laughing face emoji for "no." Over 7000 people voted, with the majority opposing the ban.

“What kids have see at the beach and theme parks, at such young ages, these days is ridiculous,” one user wrote.

Another added: “I’m female and I find it uncomfortable to see to be honest” while a man chimed in stating “It’s extremely inappropriate around little children."

“Isn’t it supposed to be nice, to leave something to the imagination? Those bikinis expose way too much of a sexual nature, and are too revealing,” another poll participant commented, the report says.

But it wasn't all anti G-string sentiment, with some clearer minds popping up in the polling. One woman stated: “We are Australia. Wear what you want. Other countries in the world have very strict laws which govern what people (inclusively females) can wear. We are better than that.”

“If your partner is ogling at the bum – that’s a problem with your partner, not the bum,” another said.

Finally, one user summed it up: “Couldn’t care less, we should all just wear whatever we want, and remember how lucky we are to live in a free country.”

Let freedom ring.