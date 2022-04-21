Do Over? Melvin Capital Considers Unwinding Fund Before Asking Investors To Reinvest

Tl; dr : Melvin Capital hedge fund manager Gabe Plotkin wants to keep getting paid extremely well despite losing 51.8% of his clients' capital since January 2021 ...

Hegde funds not only want to be paid 2 and 20 when 98% of them can't outperform the S&P for 12 years in a row, but they now also want to be paid for losing money. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 21, 2022

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that earned instant infamy during the January 2021 meme stock rally, has come up with a "novel" proposal that would benefit its founder, Gabe Plotkin, and its employees (who otherwise might jump ship), at the expense of LPs.

The plan? Returning capital to investors with an option for them to reinvest in a new fund to be started on July 1. By essentially asking investors to forgive all his losses and give him another chance, Plotkin and his employees would be freed from the impossible burden of returning their investors to par. The fund lost 39% last year and has lost more than 20% so far this year, making it very difficult for the fund to get back to even before it can start collecting performance fees again. All told, the fund has lost 51% since January 2021.

According to CNBC's David Faber, the reporter who broke the story, Plotkin has pledged to keep the new fund at or below $5 billion in assets, making it easier for the fund to focus on what Plotkin is best-known for: shorting stocks. The plan would give Plotkin something that's extremely rare in life: a 'do-over' after 18 months of abysmal performance.

According to CNBC, Plotkin had a strong reputation as short-seller before he stepped on the landmine that was his Gamestop short.

Plotkin and his employees are honing their pitch. But whether Steve Cohen - who bailed out Plotkin after his Gamestop short went sideways - or any other investors will step up remains to be seen.

Investors, who include Point72 founder Steven Cohen, are being presented with the prospect of getting a chance to have Plotkin run their money in a smaller fund focused on his strength of shorting stocks, but forever giving up the hope of having him work to get them back to even on their current funds. It’s unclear how that plan will be received and how much capital Plotkin’s investors will be willing to reinvest with him.

News of Melvin's plans was met with jeers on social media, a reflection of the fact that retail traders once accused Citadel of conspiring with Robinhood and other retail platforms to pull the plug on meme-stock trading during the January 2021 rally to protect funds like Melvin that had been caught wrong-footed and were getting mercilessly pummeled.

