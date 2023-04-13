DOJ Asks Conservative Supreme Court To Intervene In Abortion Pill Case

It sure is complicated to run the country when you don't have a Soros-funded DA making the decisions.

A few days after liberals were shocked when a Texas judge suspended the FDA's approval of abortion pill mifepristone - a drug which was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago but which abortion opponents now contend is unsafe - in a decision which was promptly appealed by Biden's Department of Weaponized Justice, overnight the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals partially stayed the ruling, instead ordering that while mifepristone could remain an option for patients, it could no longer be prescribed after the seventh week of pregnancy or dispensed by mail.

So in a somewhat self-defeating move, Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland - who himself would have been a Supreme Court Justice had Republicans not blocked his appointment - said the Biden administration will ask the US Supreme Court to protect the availability the abortion pill after the appeals court cleared the way for new restrictions to take effect Friday.

It's ironic that the DOJ is asking SCOTUS to rule on its behalf in an abortion issue when it was last year's Roe v Wade reversal that prompted liberals across the nation to claim that Republicans have started a jihad against every woman who refuses to use protection.

“We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Garland said in a statement.

The administration will ask the court to keep mifepristone fully available while an appeal goes forward. Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago but abortion opponents now contend it is unsafe.

Any emergency filing would go to conservative Justice Samuel Alito, who is assigned to handle emergency matters from the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit.

Alito, who wrote the court’s 2022 decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, and while he may refer the matter to the full nine-member court, as justices typically do in divisive cases, he may not and not even a cartoonish sack full of $100 bills courtesy of Soros will help.