Dollar & Bond Yields Plunge To End Meme-orable Week

The headline grabber for the week was the return of the meme-stock-mania from January with Reddit Rebels sending heavily-shorted stonks "to the moon". This was the biggest weekly gain since the last week of January for the Reddit shorts...

While GME sadly did nothing, the attention shifted to AMC and GTT this week...

Was this the vinegar strokes of the exuberance?

Today saw Nasdaq panic bid higher relative to the majors...

Which lifted big-tech stocks back in line with the rest of the majors on the week with a 0.5%-ish gain...

Today's shift reverted the Russell 2000 / Nasdaq 100 ratio...

Energy stocks dominated the week's performance with Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary the odd couple at the bottom of the barrel...

Thanks to a huge short position...

Don't sell them size until you can see their eyeballs bulging out from their heads.



Treasury yields plunged today across the curve and ended lower on the week (despite stocks being higher also)...

With 10Y Tumbling back below 1.60%...

That is the second lowest yield close since early March...

The dollar was clubbed like a baby seal today after its biggest daily gain in 9 months yesterday. That reversal - at key levels from May - shifted the dollar back to unchanged on the week...

After an ugly weekend, cryptos rallied back to end the week higher with Ether up around 12% and Bitcoin up around 5%...

Commodities were mixed this week with PMs suffering a small loss and crude and copper notably divergent...

Gold resurged today but was unable to get back up to $1900...

WTI soared this week to close above $69 for the first time sinece Oct 2018...

Finally, we are going old school with a look at what Ed Yardeni's infamous 'Stock Market Indicator' says about the current state of stonks right now. The indicator - based on consumer confidence. commodities, and jobless claims - had been correlation-almost-1 to the moves in the broad equity market until around Q1 2018, signaling downside decoupling... then again towards the end of 2019... and now, the fundamentals-based indicator is entirely decoupled from the 'reality' of stocks...

And given the huge stagflationary impulse, we wonder which way the jaws will snap shut...

