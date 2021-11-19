Dollar & Bond Yields Spike After Clarida's Hawkish Taper Comments

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said it may be appropriate for policy makers to discuss next month whether to speed up the tapering of bond buying after inflation surged and job gains picked up.

“I’ll be looking closely at the data that we get between now and the December meeting,” Clarida said in response to questions during a virtual event Friday.

Clarida warned that there is upside risk to inflation.

That was enough to send 2Y Yields soaring

and the dollar spiked...

And this just as the market was starting to reprice its hawkishness due to the reawakened COVID crisis...

We wonder what kind of quid pro quo Powell being asked for to continue his term?