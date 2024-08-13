Dollar Dumped To 4-Mo Lows, Bitcoin & Big-Caps Pumped Ahead Of CPI Tsunami

Cooler than expected headline and core PPI (dovish for monetary policy hopefuls) trumped the margin-compression (bearish for corporate profitability and therefore stocks) aspect of the producer prices data this morning exaggerating a weak-dollar/BTFD stocks trend that emerged overnight.

The 'cool' PPI knocked the 'inflation-surprise'-macro-index down to its lowest since February... but at the same time 'growth-surprise' data has also stagnated significantly...

But, it was the dollar index that stood out today, tanking to post-payrolls plunge lows...

... dumped to its lowest in four months, breaking below its 200DMA...

Interestingly, as the dollar tanked, it was a buy-all-the-things day with bonds (prices) up, stocks up, and crypto up; but of particular note was weakness in oil (well, Iran hasn't blown anything to shit today), and gold (flat - at record highs - as WW3 appears to be postponed... for now).

Nasdaq was the biggest winner on the day (surging 2.5%), but all the majors were up strong today...

Seems like we could have seen this one coming...

Goldman Sees Surge In Stock Buyback Orders As Volatility Fades https://t.co/sOXXasrUwr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 12, 2024

Mag7 stocks continued to roar back to life...

...and 'most shorted' stocks were squeezed hard, having now erased exactly 50% of their plunge from last week...

VIX was sold once again, back down to an 18 handle (and the levels before the payrolls panic)...

But shorter-dated vol is aggressively bid into tomorrow's CPI and NVDA's earnings

Treasury yields tumbled on the day, extending lower after the cool PPI. The Short-end outperformed (2Y -8bps, 30Y -4bps)...

The 2y Yield broke back below 4.00%...

Rate-cut expectations jumped around 10bps on the day, mainly focused on the 2024 shift...

Bitcoin surged back to $61,500, erasing all of the weakness from Sunday...

Crude oil prices dipped after WTI double-topped at $80...

Gold was relatively flat today, holding at record highs...

Finally, for context, today's tumble in the dollar was NOT driven by a resumption of the yen-carry trade...

...of course tomorrow's CPI print will decide which way yen breaks out.