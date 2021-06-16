print-icon

Dollar Spikes As Hawkish Fed Tilt Batters Bonds & Stocks

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 - 02:10 PM

The dollar spiked immediately after The Fed admitted it was more than just thinking about thinking about tapering... and raising rates....

Gold dumped as the dollar spiked...

Bonds were hammered...

And stocks tumbled...

How quickly will Powell walk back and de-emphasize all of this?

