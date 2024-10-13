Donald Trump Says He's Doing The Joe Rogan Podcast

During an interview on the Nelk Boys' Full Send Podcast, Donald Trump said he plans to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience, according to the Washington Examiner.

When asked by host Kyle Forgeard if he would consider going on Rogan’s podcast, Trump responded last week: “Oh sure, I think I’m doing it actually." He later confirmed, "Yeah, I am."

Rogan has yet to confirm the booking, the Examiner noted. The discussion seemed to start last week after this article noting Rogan was running out of time to interview Trump. Elon Musk sent the discussion to the stratosphere when he said last week: "It will happen".

Musk made the post responding to our article, "Joe Rogan Has 25 Days To Interview Donald Trump", submitted by Zero Hedge contributor Quoth the Raven, who wrote on Tuesday: "I can't listen to another 4 years of Rogan bitch about how bad things have gotten if he won't talk to Trump."

Rogan has been notoriously uninterested in the interview, which he has been asked about multiple times over the last half decade. Back in June 2023, when asked about the idea, Rogan said to Lex Fridman:

"I have had the opportunity to have him on my show, more than once, and I have said no every time. I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him."

By August 2023, it looked like Rogan might be changing his tune, as he told Valuetainment's Patrick Bet-David:

"I don't know. Maybe. At a certain point in time. Just like, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things.”

Since then, Rogan has stated his admiration for RFK, Jr., who is now supporting Trump. He has also given a platform to Tulsi Gabbard, who is campaigning with, and for, Trump. The idea that Rogan wouldn't interview Trump, who has recently done podcasts with Theo Von and Andrew Schultz, to name a few, seems bizarre.

QTR wrote on his blog last Tuesday night that "If anything, an interview would give Rogan an opportunity to push Trump on the things that he disagrees with him on. Bring him on and give him hell if you want, Joe. Rogan could even extend an invitation to the Harris campaign and invite her on for a separate appearance if she wants."

"I don’t want to pretend to understand what the problem is that Rogan has with Trump, but all I know is that it’s not bigger than the potential consequences of this election," he wrote.

"After listening to Rogan’s podcast for nearly 2,000 episodes, I’m confident in my assessment that he’s a person of integrity and a man of character. The truth is, whether he likes it or not, putting his personal animus aside and getting Trump on the largest media platform in the world can only make an impact for the next month or so."

He concluded: "After the November election, especially if Trump loses, there will be no point — and it’ll be impossible to listen to Rogan crow about the lunatics on the left any further, knowing he didn’t talk to Trump when he had the chance. So let’s get real, Joe: what the hell are you waiting for?"

We may have our answer soon...