Dow Erases All Post-Thanksgiving Omicron/Powell Losses As Melt-Up Accelerates

The massive short-squeeze continues with "Most Shorted" stocks now up almost 9% from yesterday's post-open plunge lows...

Source: Bloomberg

That sparked a near-vertical ramp at the cash open today...

And has lifted all the majors with The Dow managing to get back to even from Thanksgiving...

Interestingly, the ramp appears to have stalled at that level. And also, Small Caps have ramped perfectly to their 100- and 200-DMA and stalled...

Is the squeeze running out of ammo?