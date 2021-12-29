Dow Gains For 6th Straight Day As 'Omicold'-Pivot Erases 30Y Bond Bid

Cases are soaring and deaths and hospitalizations...refuse to play along with the fearmongering tsunami narrative...

Source: Bloomberg

And so as 'omicold' continues to ravage peoples' nose-blowing tissues, stocks continue to melt-up as optimistic investors dump bonds into year-end.

The Dow managed to keep the dream alive and rallied for the 6th straight day to close at a record high. Thanks to a late-day panic-bid surge, everything ended green (except Nasdaq which lost it in the last seconds)...

...now up 2% post-Omicron (along with the S&P 500). Nasdaq has managed to get back to pre-Omicron levels while Small Caps remain down around 4%...

This is on course to be the first year since 2005 where the S&P 500 will outperform BOTH the Dow and the Nasdaq. Today was the 70th record high close this year for the S&P 500.

Small Caps were unable to get back above the 200DMA...

As rates rise, mega-cap tech has been sloping down...

Treasury yields were higher on the day with 30Y erasing all the post-Omicron gains. 2Ys also higher post-Omicron (more due to Powell's pivot) but the belly remains lower in yield (on policy error fears)...

But we note the 30Y stalled at that level and was unable to push up to 2.00%, ending the day down around 2bps from intraday highs...

Ugly 7Y auction today sparked weakness and pushed the 10Y back above 1.50%...

STIRs shifted more hawkishly once again...

The dollar broke down today to its weakest since before Thanksgiving...

Bitcoin fell below its 200DMA then hovered there...

December is on pace to be the worst month for BTC since May.

Basically cryptos are saying inflation is done...

Oil rallied after the DOE reported a decent crude draw and briefly broke above its 50DMA, before quickly reversing all those gains, before bouncing back up to the 50DMA...

Gold broke down below $1800 intraday but bounced back as the US market opened...

Finally, Santa's not done giving quite yet...

Or will 2022 mark the beginning of the end?