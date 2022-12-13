print-icon
US Stock Indices Have Given Up All Their CPI-Spike Gains...

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 - 05:15 PM

US equity markets have been fading from just before the US equity open and now all of the US Majors have erased all of the post-CPI spike gains...

For now, the dollar, bonds, gold, and crypto have seen no such reversal of their moves.

