Dow, S&P Plunge Erases All Post-Powell Gains
All of the US majors are in the red today led by the Nasdaq puking, hurt by Meta's slide...
The Dow and the S&P 500 have joined the Russell 2000 in the red, erasing all of the massive gains from the post-Powell 'dovish' reaction in stocks...
The S&P 500 is tumbling back towards the 100DMA...
Rate-hike expectations remain modestly lower than before Powell spoke and rate-cut expectations modestly more dovish still than before the market perceived his comments as not-hawkish...
The dollar remains weaker post-Powell...
And bond yields are lower...
So much for the Santa Clause rally?