Dow Tops Post-FOMC-Spike Highs, Gold Hits 4-Week Highs As Hawkish-Hike Odds Fade

No FedSpeak but perhaps election expectations are dragging hawkish expectations of The Fed's actions lower (gridlock means less spending means lower inflation means less hakwish Fed?) with terminal rate expectations falling and subsequent rate cut expectations rising...

The reaction across asset-classes (to this and perhaps hopes for a gridlock'd Washington) has sparked buying in stocks, bonds, and gold, as the dollar sinks...

The Dow has soared back above post-FOMC-statement spike highs...

Bonds are also bid with 10Y Yields down 7bps on the day despite a heavy calendar...

Gold is soaring (back above $1700) at 4-week highs...

The dollar (and crypto) are down with the greenback at its weakest in 7 weeks...

We wonder how all this will change after Thursday's CPI print?