Downtown San Francisco Becomes A Ghost Town As Major Retailers Flee

Retailers abandon downtown San Francisco in droves. Nordstrom is the latest, signaling the death of the area...

That image from the Tweet below is from April 29. Since then, there have been more closures...

Some of the biggest merchants in the world and beloved small businesses alike have shuttered in downtown San Francisco. This map details the economic devastation that has left the city with widespread empty storefronts. https://t.co/rF4ZaKTeYy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 29, 2023

Nordstrom closes two stores and Saks Off 5th says goodbye as well.

Nordstrom will close two downtown locations, while Saks Off 5th is closing on Market Street, the latest retailers to shutter stores in San Francisco. https://t.co/YiS616e4Ke — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 3, 2023

Walgreens and Whole Foods Leave

Walgreens announces another store closure in San Francisco.

Walgreens has closed 22 locations in the area. Walgreens attributed the latest closing to “multiple factors, including retail theft.” Mayor Breed attributes the closings to the fact that Walgreens’ stores are not… pic.twitter.com/tk8Nlo3WHR — Greg Gallagher (@obrienroad) May 2, 2023

San Francisco’s Dying Downtown

The San Francisco Standard says Nordstrom’s Exit From San Francisco Calls Downtown Mall’s Future Into Question

The Nordstrom at Westfield will close at the end of August, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The retailer’s exit will leave a gaping vacancy that could be very difficult to fill: the store sprawls across 312,000 square feet and five floors. A Nordstrom Rack across the street is also slated to close in July. Less than a month ago, a nearby Whole Foods abruptly shuttered, citing employee safety concerns. The Whole Foods had made regular emergency calls since it opened in March 2022 for a mix of medical crises, assaults and other incidents; in September of last year, a man fatally overdosed in a bathroom at the grocery store. Last week, a Walgreens store next to Westfield mall was the scene of a fatal shooting after a private security guard allegedly shot a shoplifter. So far this year, police have responded to 74 reports of petty thefts, 54 fights and 30 grand thefts in the area.

Call Out the Guard

Zerohedge comments Gov. Newsom Activates National Guard And Highway Patrol To Combat San Francisco's Drug Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called up the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard to combat San Francisco's out-of-control open-air drug market as parts of the progressive-run city descend into chaos. According to ABC7 News, CHP officers will be deployed across Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, while guardsmen will run intelligence analysis operations behind the scenes. The governor brought the two agencies together as the drug-related deaths in the city jumped 41% in the first quarter.

San Francisco Ghost Town

It’s been completely surreal watching a major city like San Francisco become a ghost town in real time. Tons of restaurant and business closures. Way less commuters. Empty buildings everywhere. All the tech companies bounced and people got priced out. Just a hollow city now. https://t.co/au71WnD45U — Brian Altano 🍕 (@agentbizzle) May 3, 2023

Q&A on the Exodus

and why don't people want to live there?



A. Crime

B. Poop

C. Homelessness

D. Cost

E. Woke policies including lack of police

F. All of the above and more — Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) May 4, 2023

Other than A through F downtown San Francisco is a great place to be.

