Whole Foods' Flagship San Francisco Store Closing Due To "High Theft" And "Hostile Visitors"

Adding to the ever-growing list of retail stores panic exiting Downtown San Francisco is one of the largest supermarkets, the Whole Foods Market at Eighth and Market Streets. A combination of soaring retail theft, out-of-control violent crime, and lawless streets are some of the reasons for its closure.

"We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being. "If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location," a Whole Foods spokesperson told The San Francisco Standard in a statement.

A city government insider told The Standard that Whole Foods' decision to close up shop at the Trinity location was entirely based on "deteriorating street conditions around drug use and crime near the grocery store."

The beleaguered grocery store on Market Street slashed its operating hours due to "high theft" and hostile visitors in October of last year, according to one of the store's managers. And in November, the store enforced new bathroom rules after syringes and pipes were found in the restroom. -- The Standard.

There's no one else to blame but San Francisco's progressive leaders, who have turned a blind eye to crime and championed criminal justice reform. Due to these unsuccessful policies, the downtown district's streets have become unsafe, and some streets almost resemble third-world countries.

Whole Foods is one of many businesses shuttering retail outlets in the struggling progressive city. Walgreens Pharmacy has been one of the most high-profile names, closing at least 17 stores, if not more, due to a significant rise in retail theft.

Some San Franciscans have had enough of failed city leadership. Last year, residents voted Soros-Backed Uber-Progressive Chesa Boudin out of office.

And the reality of hard-left governance is only hurting the everyday law-abiding San Franciscans who have no means to defend themselves against criminals and now have to travel even more distance to other retail stores because ones in their neighborhood are closing up shop.

Maybe with Boudin out, San Franciscans are finally learning the 'liberal utopia' isn't any utopia but a hellhole, equivalent to Baltimore or Detroit.