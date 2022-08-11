print-icon
print-icon

Downtown Toronto Hit By "Large Power Outage"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 - 05:51 PM

Update (1427ET): Toronto's official Twitter account confirmed that "a portion of the downtown core" is without power. 

Parts of the downtown area are experiencing internet disruptions, according to the internet monitor website NetBlocks. 

What a mess this has become. 

There is still no word on when power will be restored. 

* * * 

Downtown Toronto was hit with a major power outage on Thursday. Parts of the city's financial district are without power. 

"We're currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto," Electricity supplier Hydro One Ltd. tweeted. 

Canadian English-language media outlet CP24 said the widespread outage has "affected several buildings, including the Eaton Centre and Toronto Police Headquarters as well as several towers in the Financial District. The many large advertising screens at Yonge-Dundas Square have also gone dark." 

A power outage map on the website of Toronto Hydro shows a large swath of the downtown area is without power. 

Bloomberg said some buildings switched on emergency backup generators. The power disruption has yet to dent trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange. 

Here's what people are saying about the outages. 

There's still no official word on what caused the power outage, but a video of a crane clipping a transmission line in the area has surfaced on Twitter. 

*Developing  

0