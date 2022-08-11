Downtown Toronto Hit By "Large Power Outage"

Update (1427ET): Toronto's official Twitter account confirmed that "a portion of the downtown core" is without power.

The City of Toronto is aware of power outages affecting a portion of the downtown core. To protect the health and safety of those attending City buildings where power is not stable, the City has made a decision to close the St. Lawrence Market until stable power can be restored. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 11, 2022

Parts of the downtown area are experiencing internet disruptions, according to the internet monitor website NetBlocks.

⚠️ Confirmed: The Toronto Metropolitan University is among many establishments impacted by a significant power outage in downtown #Toronto visible through network metrics; the incident at energy supplier HydroOne has affected campus activities, traffic lights and shops 📉#DarkTO pic.twitter.com/3faU7ScxfS — NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 11, 2022

Toronto fire has responded to numerous calls for people trapped in elevators during this power outage we continue to respond as needed @ChiefPeggTFS https://t.co/vsPsGNsDJj — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 11, 2022

There is still no word on when power will be restored.

Downtown Toronto was hit with a major power outage on Thursday. Parts of the city's financial district are without power.

"We're currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto," Electricity supplier Hydro One Ltd. tweeted.

We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it. https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022

Canadian English-language media outlet CP24 said the widespread outage has "affected several buildings, including the Eaton Centre and Toronto Police Headquarters as well as several towers in the Financial District. The many large advertising screens at Yonge-Dundas Square have also gone dark."

A power outage map on the website of Toronto Hydro shows a large swath of the downtown area is without power.

Bloomberg said some buildings switched on emergency backup generators. The power disruption has yet to dent trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Here's what people are saying about the outages.

Des images qui parlent! Il y a une panne de courant en plein cœur du centre-ville de Toronto, qui touche notamment les grands babillards électroniques de la place Yonge-Dundas et le centre Eaton #icito



📷 @Mirna_Djukic pic.twitter.com/R5tlnHNli1 — Philippe de Montigny (@philippedemo) August 11, 2022

Huge #poweroutage in downtown Toronto. First time I see these screens at Yonge-Dundas Square off. Several blocks without power. Police cars and fire trucks all over downtown. Also spotted one traffic accident at Queen-Yonge. pic.twitter.com/YkQ1hqdGai — Felipe Soares (@felipebsoares) August 11, 2022

downtown toronto power outage at yonge-dundas square pic.twitter.com/q9aVyiipwt — kailey ✨ (@kittlesbb) August 11, 2022

Power outage at Eaton Centre and surrounding area!!! #toronto pic.twitter.com/8imb2bpQf4 — Emmy MW (エミ) (@emmylou_mw) August 11, 2022

Downtown Toronto has lost all power.



Going home early today lol pic.twitter.com/LLqlq0tuyy — Shiala (@regretfulshiala) August 11, 2022

MAJOR power cut in downtown #Toronto. Traffic lights out, businesses closed, general chaos… things haven’t been this bad since... Well. Since @Rogers fucked things up a few week ago actually#powercut #lightsout #cryptoweek pic.twitter.com/PDgIRYEwGf — Adam Benzine (@adambenzine) August 11, 2022

There's still no official word on what caused the power outage, but a video of a crane clipping a transmission line in the area has surfaced on Twitter.

UPDATE - Crane clips transmission line causing widespread power outages in downtown Toronto. Power outage expected to last for many hours as TorontoHydro and HydroOne are dispatched.pic.twitter.com/oaOV7OmQ7J — SaveManMedia (@SaveManMedia) August 11, 2022

