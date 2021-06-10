Druck Slams Fed Manipulation As Stocks & Bond Yields Jump After CPI Soars

Traders bid up US equity futures ahead of the bell after a hotter than expected inflation print this morning...

The soaring CPI sent yields higher too...

Billionaire fund manager Stan Druckenmiller clarified the farce..."The market is not speaking right now on May’s CPI data and will not until the Fed stops cancelling market signals and at that point we will know."

NEW: Famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller to @JoeSquawk: The market is not speaking right now on May’s CPI data and will not until the Fed stops cancelling market signals and at that point we will know. pic.twitter.com/Yz9iozp5iI — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) June 10, 2021

Will The Fed start thinking about thinking about tapering now?