print-icon
print-icon

Dylan Mulvaney Flees US To Peru For 'Safety' Only To Return Days Later To Attend LA Event

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 - 02:00 AM

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney claimed to have fled the US earlier this week for a third-world South American country because 'she' no longer "feels safe" in a first-world country amid the demise of Bud Light following her disastrous TikTok advertising partnership in April.

Just for the sake of the 'fact-checkers' Peru is the 59th 'safest' country in the world for LGBTQ+ people, while USA is ranked 6th...

Source: EqualDex

However, Mulvaney has since made her way back to the US.

The 26-year-old TikTok influencer who gets paid by 'woke' mega-corporations to promote their products while mocking women revealed Monday on TikTok she was at Machu Picchu. 

Mulvaney said she is "solo traveling" in Peru to "feel something" -- as to what that means, we have no clue. She said she left the US because she does not currently feel safe.  

"I feel very safe here. It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually," Mulvaney told millions of followers on the Chinese-owned social media platform. 

"I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild," Mulvaney continued, adding, "I've seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here."

And only days later, Mulvaney returned Stateside to attend a Thursday red carpet for Outfest in Los Angeles. 

Remember all those celebrities who have said they're fleeing America for good for whatever reason -- but never do. Add Mulvaney to that list. As to the hype she was promoting about 'not feeling safe' -- seems like the transgender influencer might have been peddling misinformation considering her return to the States was only days later. 

0
Loading...