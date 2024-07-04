E Pluribus Airhead

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

It was only a couple of days ago that I reminded my readers that, if it was necessary to replace Joe Biden, the DNC would do what both politically parties consistently do: make the worst decision possible.

And now it looks like that’s exactly what’s happening.

On Wednesday the New York Times reported that President Biden was reconsidering his options for running, stating that he admitted to a key ally that salvaging his candidacy hinges on convincing the public he's fit for the job after last week's poor debate performance. Good luck with that…

He is still committed to re-election, the Times wrote, but recognizes that upcoming appearances—including an interview with George Stephanopoulos and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—are crucial.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place," said the ally, speaking anonymously about the sensitive matter.

Also on Wednesday PredictIt polls for Kamala Harris to be next in line for the nomination shot through the roof, going limit up to $0.57 and leaving Biden at just $0.27 at one point.

Drudge Report has led with “It’s Her Party Now” and followed up by asking who Kamala’s running mate will be.

Later in the day, CNBC’s David Faber refuted the Times story about Biden considering withdrawing, possibly indicating one of the world’s most hilarious all-time backfires for the party of the Deep State: the Deep State is potentially running a shadow coup for the Democratic Party against its own sitting President, utilizing the media to fulfill their objectives.

Sleep with the dogs and you might catch fleas.

I can’t say I’m surprised, I wrote about this unfolding days ago, stating:

If there’s one political rule that always seems to hold true, it’s that both parties will wind up choosing the worst possible selection for whatever needs they seek to fulfill. Anyway, every two years, we have a major round of elections, and every two years I’m stunned that the slate of candidates we put up for election are passed off as representing the best we can do on both sides of the aisle. And every four years, it seems like there are always running jokes during the presidential election that most people would vote for literally anybody other than the two choices they are being given. As someone who leans conservative, I hope this maxim of choosing the worst possible replacement continues to hold true when it comes to Joe Biden’s coming replacement. If I had to guess, second to Hillary would be Kamala Harris because the Democrats probably feel like they “owe it” to her, not only for being current vice president but also for DEI purposes. I can’t even begin to tell you how terrible either of these selections would be, not only for the country but for the Democratic Party. Both candidates are unbearable, and the country has already had their fill of both of them. Clinton would be the closer race of the two, in my opinion, because if you recall correctly, Harris got curb-stomped during the Democratic primaries while making her run for president.

And, for the most part it appears the country still finds her detestable, which is great news for Donald Trump. Democrats may be carrying out a coup on their own President to replace him with the only human being on a planet full of 5 billion adults who may be capable of losing by a larger margin than Biden.

As a reminder, here’s some of Kamala’s pearls of wisdom while Vice President.

"Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong."

"Today is today. And yesterday was for us today, but yesterday. And tomorrow will be for us today, but tomorrow. So live today so that what is coming today will be for you like yesterday today, only tomorrow."

“You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?' You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

“We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic."

"And so for years we have worked to expand investment in community banks because, you see, community banks specialize in providing loans and financial assistance to small business owners, in particular those in overlooked and underserved communities, including rural communities. And as the name suggests, community banks are in the community."

And she’s not just a terrible replacement because she’s an airhead — she’s also a terrible pick because she shares responsibility for Biden’s horrific tenure as President. As Vice President, Harris has been integral to the administration's decisions, from the handling of the border crisis as “Czar” (I’ll pause for laughter) to spiking inflation and awful foreign policy maneuvers. Her involvement in these areas implicates her in the administration's failures and erodes her credibility as a change agent. Rather than representing a fresh start, her succession would likely be perceived as a continuation of the status quo, undermining confidence in her ability to steer the country in a new and more effective direction.

My only hope now is that Donald Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard as his VP pick. I wanted this before I heard the Kamala news today, but it would hit so much harder now, especially given how Tusli torched Kamala during the 2020 Democratic Primary debates.

In a fiery exchange during the debate, Gabbard delivered a devastating critique of Kamala Harris's record as California's Attorney General. Gabbard accused Harris of hypocrisy, highlighting her stringent policies on marijuana convictions despite admitting to using the drug herself. Gabbard also pointed out Harris's role in blocking evidence that could have freed an innocent man from death row and her resistance to criminal justice reforms.

The confrontation left Harris visibly flustered, damaging her campaign's narrative and raising questions about her progressive credentials. This moment was widely regarded as a significant blow to Harris's bid for the nomination, showcasing Gabbard's sharp debating skills and willingness to challenge the establishment.

Her entire Presidential run crashed and burned shortly thereafter.

And I think I speak for more than myself when I say I’d love to see a replay of that.

