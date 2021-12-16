ECB To Discontinue Pandemic Purchase Programme In March, Boosts Core QE Pace To €40BN In Q2

Less than an hour after the BOE's shocking hawkish pivot, all eyes turned to the ECB where hawkish leeway is far less even though markets were expecting some tightening overtures, and they got just that when the ECB announced that the central bank will "discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022" after conducting "net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (at a lower pace than in the previous quarter." Lest this be seen as too hawkish, the ECB also said that it intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2024 and "in any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance." Finally, the central bank was quick to note that net purchases under the PEPP "could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic."

However, at the same time as it is unwinding its latest alphabet soup entrant, the PEPP, the Governing Council decided to boost the QE under its original, asset purchase programme (APP), to a net pace of €40 billion in Q2 and then dropping to €30 billion in the third quarter. Then, from October 2022 onwards, the ECB will maintain net asset purchases under the APP at a monthly pace of €20 billion for as long as necessary - i.e. open-ended.

The Governing Council also said that it expects net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates. In other words, the first rate hike - which may never come - will take place in H2 2023 at the earliest or even 2024.

Of course, all rates were kept unchanged.

In other words, as Viraj Patel summarizes it best, the ECB is telling us that

they could buy bonds for as long as possible won't hike until they've stopped buying bonds will reinvest proceeds of PEPP to avoid spread widening

If the BoE hadn't hiked today... this would be a very dovish outcome for European bonds

ECB telling us:

(1) they could buy bonds for as long as possible

(2) won't hike until they've stopped buying bonds

(3) will reinvest proceeds of PEPP to avoid spread widening

If the BoE hadn't hiked today... this would be a very dovish outcome for European bonds$EUR https://t.co/Jd2c8nWfhQ — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) December 16, 2021

The market's kneejerk reaction, for now at least, is viewing the ECB's announcement as hawkish, but give it some time for the dust to settle

The full press release is here: