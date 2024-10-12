Election Interference? Dems Won't Certify Election If Trump Wins

Authored by Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov via Headline USA,

Despite their constant whining about the Jan. 6, 2021, “insurrection,” the Democrats recently admitted that they won’t certify the 2024 election results if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is elected.

Axios reported that the Democrats would certify the election results only if Trump used “free, fair and honest means to secure a victory,” which, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is not what Trump would do. This statement implies that he would be declared a winner only if he cheats.

“[Trump] is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we’re talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments,” the politician told the news source.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., also questioned whether Trump would win the election fair and square, telling Axios that she doesn’t know “what kind of shenanigans he is planning.”

Conservatives on Twitter pointed out the hypocrisy after the article was published.

“I’ve been told this type of rhetoric is “dangerous to our democracy” or something,” @Patriot_Vibes wrote.

Co-owner of Trending Politics, Colin Rugg, also mocked the Democrats who have been talking non-stop about Republicans and Trump’s alleged attempt to overthrow the government at the beginning of 2021.

“The ‘democracy defenders’ won’t commit to certifying an election?” he wrote.

Others wrote that the recent news is a warning from Democrats about their own insurrection, this time it being real and violent.

Some conservatives noted that hearing about the recent news was not surprising after the Democrats replaced Joe Biden, who was elected by leftists during the primaries, with the current Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, who nobody cared about before the disastrous debate between Trump and Biden.

“No surprise there. They threw democracy out the window when they put Kamala in w/o a single vote. Why wouldn’t they pull some more shenanigans? We’ll get SCOTUS involved if we have to, but they need to do their job or GTFO,” an anonymous person wrote.

No surprise there. They threw democracy out the window when they put Kamala in w/o a single vote.



Why wouldn't they pull some more shenanigans?



The Democrats’ recent comments are also unsurprising because Raskin said he would never allow Trump to be in the White House again.

"I've been warning of this for months. Here is Rep Jamie Raskin confirming what I've been predicting. Even if President Trump wins the 2024 election, Democrats will not accept the results and refuse to leave the White House, creating a civil war scenario," investigative reporter and commentator Drew Hernandez said.