Elon Musk Nukes Account That Tweeted Pedophilia 'Pride Flag'

Twitter owner Elon Musk has suspended the account of an individual who proudly posted an image of a ‘Youth Attracted Person (YAP) pride flag’, commenting that such content is “Not tolerated on this platform.”

The individual posted the pedophilia colours flag and commented that it was created for ‘Alice Day,’ on April 25th, which is essentially a “pride day” recognised by pedophiles.

The post (pictured above) stated, “Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate! I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (Youth Attracted People) pride flag I designed almost a year ago?”

“I wanted to stray from the oft used horizontal bars motif, but only a little. I wanted to retain some familiarity,” the account titled @zeebdemon also wrote.

Musk responded to a tweet from someone else pointing out that the pedo’s account had been removed from Twitter:

Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon🙌 pic.twitter.com/5euC5MrKZ7 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

Others chimed in with thoughts:

Thank you. I was temporarily suspended by old Twitter for simply saying that child raping pedophiles should face the death penalty after being proven guilty. Big change under your ownership. Now pedophiles are no longer protected by Twitter! Keep it up. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2023

Thank you @elonmusk for standing up against sexual predators and for protecting our CHILDREN🥰 — Hope Eternal (@HduntonBrooks) April 26, 2023

Parag Agarwal and Vijaya Gadde would have probably *Celebrated* this.



Also, suspend those who raised an issue with it. — Ashraf Sheikh (@ashrafsheikh_) April 26, 2023

Musk previously vowed to crack down on perverts and pedos that had previously been allowed to operate on Twitter:

It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

The move by Musk comes after he doubled down on a call to imprison parents and doctors who facilitate transgender treatments for children.

Musk retweeted and commented on several posts relating to the topic:

Elon Musk has reiterated his call to imprison parents and doctors who facilitate transgender treatments for minors, arguing that the irreversible procedures are harmful and that children are too young to give informed consent.



Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, doubled down on Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/TCreRSGfof — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2023

The Swedish study says “sex-reassigned transsexual persons of both genders had approximately a three times higher risk of all-cause mortality than controls”.



If we take as given that the other study 2-3X suicide rate is correct, then doing surgery or chemical sterilization on… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2023

I repeat my statement that any parents or doctors who do this should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

Good point — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2023

If you are taught to hate yourself, you will want to be someone else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2023

Over the past few decades, among western elites, LGBT shifted from ostracism (or worse) to being the cool kids club — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

Age limit for sterilization by the state or parents too? Or is that too much to hope for. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

As we have previously highlighted, there is a growing academic driven movement to ‘destigmatize’ pedophilia:

