Elon Musk Reportedly Expands Private Jet Fleet With This $78 Million Gulfstream

Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly trading up his 2015 Gulfstream G650 private jet for a top-of-the-line Gulfstream G700, Bussiness Insider reported.

The G700 costs a whopping $78 million and is powered by all-new, high-thrust Rolls-Royce engines that can propel the aircraft to a maximum Mach .925 while cruising at more than 50,000 feet.

Insider said Musk is expected to take delivery of one of the finest private jets in the world in early 2023. It can fly up to 7,500 nautical miles without refueling, allowing the billionaire to travel non-stop from Austin, Texas (where Tesla Motors is headquartered) to Hong Kong.

The addition of the new jet shows Musk's growing desire for Gulfstreams, which would expand his overall fleet of private jets to four. Three would be Gulfstreams, while the Dassault 900B stands out.

Billionaires and elites have run into trouble with private jet ownership this year -- mainly because of climate change warriors tracking their every movement and posting jet locations on social media. We noted last month that French businessman Bernard Arnault, the owner of the luxury-goods company LVMH, sold his private jet after being fed up with social media tracking his every movement. He said renting private jets solves that issue.

We are certain Jack Sweeney, who created the Twitter account "Elon Musk's Jet" to track the billionaire, will be adding the G700 sometime next year.

But with a fleet of four jets, it's getting more difficult to track the billionaire unless independently verified on the ground that he was in the plane.