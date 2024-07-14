Elon Musk Reveals Multiple Assassination Attempts, Says Time "To Build Flying Metal Suit Of Armor"

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has disclosed for the second time that there have been multiple assassination attempts on his life over the past eight months. This comes after the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

"Please, please triple your protection. If they can come for Trump they will also come for you. Elon Musk," X user Ian Miles Cheong wrote in a post on the social media platform.

Please, please triple your protection. If they can come for Trump they will also come for you. @elonmusk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2024

Musk responded to Cheong's post with, "Dangerous times ahead," adding, "Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas."

Dangerous times ahead.



Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

"You've likely already done this, but still, please beef up your security even more. Your family and the world needs you," Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt told Musk on X.

You’ve likely already done this, but still, please beef up your security even more. Your family and the world needs you. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 14, 2024

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley said, "Can you please up your security Elon ?"

Can you please up your security Elon ? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 14, 2024

"The dangerous rhetoric from the left is spiraling out of control. It is time for us to condemn left-wing extremism and classify ANTIFA and other left-wing extremist groups as violent terrorist organizations much like ISIS," X user Adam Lowisz said.

The dangerous rhetoric from the left is spiraling out of control. It is time for us to condemn left-wing extremism and classify ANTIFA and other left-wing extremist groups as violent terrorist organizations much like ISIS. — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) July 14, 2024

"Now this is a moment for the adults in the room to recognize an opportunity. People are now getting shot because of the hateful rhetoric of the left, rhetoric which is leveled against all pro-life, pro-family, pro-God Americans," The Remnant's Michael J. Matt wrote on X.

Matt added, "The rhetoric of the left is so hateful and so dangerous that it must be said the enemy is encouraging just this sort of violence in our country. I don't care what you think of Trump, THIS is the takeaway."

Now this is a moment for the adults in the room to recognize an opportunity. People are now getting shot because of the hateful rhetoric of the left, rhetoric which is leveled against all pro-life, pro-family, pro-God Americans. The rhetoric of the left is so hateful and so… pic.twitter.com/vqbPpkLsya — Michael J. Matt (@Michael_J_Matt) July 14, 2024

No matter if it's Musk, who is pro-humanity, or Trump, who is pro-family and pro-country, the leftist corporate media's dangerous rhetoric against their political opponents is fueling violence and hate and assassination attempts.

Musk noted, "Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor," referring to the fictional exoskeleton worn by Tony Stark in the movie Iron Man.

It’s time to build the iron man suit @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/82NObFZIY0 — Optimus (parody) (@TeslaAIBot) July 14, 2024

The good news is that Tesla's Cybertruck's 301 stainless steel exoskeleton is bulletproof against America's most common round, the 9mm round.

Elon just said on Joe Roagan’s podcast that there is going to be 3 demonstrations (1/ Tommy Gun, 2/ Shotgun, 3/ 9mm) of showing how bulletproof the Cybertruck truly is and when this footage is shown to the world on 𝕏, the competition will officially be shitting it’s pants. pic.twitter.com/QshmRl3rj0 — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 31, 2023

Lil X and Elon Musk in Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/Jhpm1aZsB8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 14, 2024

Maybe it's time for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to investigate leftist corporate media outlets that have pushed so much hate against not just the president but anyone who dares to support him, such as Musk and many others.