Elon Musk Says Bill Gates' Short Position In Tesla Has Ballooned To $1.5 To $2 Billion

The Elon Musk vs. Bill Gates beef that has been brewing for years now looks as though it's raging on.

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter last week to accuse Gates of having a short position in Tesla that would need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Bloomberg reported.

Musk said that Gates' short position in Tesla used to be $500 million, but that it grew after Tesla "went up a lot".

"Since Gates still has a multi-billion dollar short position against Tesla while claiming to help with global warming, I guess I have some trust issues with him too," Musk wrote in a Tweet stream discussing Gates.

Gates, meanwhile, has been publicly asked about whether or not he has a short position, but he told CNBC last year: "I don't talk about my investments".

I think we all know what that means...

It was $500M, but then Tesla went up a lot, so now it’s $1.5B to $2B to close it out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

As one astute observer noted about Gates' short position, all he seemed to do was trust Musk when the Tesla CEO said the price was too high...

Odd.

All Bill Gates did was TRUST Elon when Elon said Tesla stock was overvalued 2 years ago at 1/5th of it's current price.🤔 pic.twitter.com/mHfBDJrcxM — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) May 28, 2022

Regardless, the discussion was part of a broader discussion Musk was having online about who people trust less; billionaires or politicians. Politicians overwhelmingly won Musk's non-scientific poll.

Recall, back in April, Musk rebuffed a charity request by Gates and compared him to the new pregnant man emoji.

"Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost," a blog wrote about Gates' short position last month.

“Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?” Musk asked Gates in a Tweet. Gates replied: “Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out. I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities."

To which Musk wrote: “Sorry, I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.”