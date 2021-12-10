Elon Musk Tweets He's "Thinking Of Quitting His Jobs"

While many would say that Elon Musk's behavior on Twitter could be written off as trolling or joking, we'd like to remind you that the CEO has sold more than $10 billion worth of stock in a month's time after the unofficial results of a Twitter poll suggested that he do so.

Which is why we can't help but at least pay a little attention to the fact that Musk Tweeted last night that he was "thinking of quitting" his jobs to "become a full time influencer".

[What do you think?], Musk asked his followers after suggesting the idea.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Musk currently holds leadership positions at Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Reuters notes that earlier this year, Musk also alluded to the potential idea of stepping down from his role(s). Musk also recently announced that he wouldn't be appearing on Tesla conference calls all the time.

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense," he said on a January conference call.

Later in the evening on Thursday night into Friday morning, Musk also Tweeted "no violins4me" and "i cum in peace".

If you like the chorus, you’ll love the drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

It must have been some night at the Musk household...