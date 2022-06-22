Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Seeks Name Change To Disassociate From Him

Apparently Elon Musk having a multi-billion dollar likeness doesn't do much for his own daughter, who is changing her name to disassociate from her father, one of the world's richest men and the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk's daughter, who is transgender, filed the request to change her name because, according to her, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The petition for a name change and new birth certificate seeking a new gender identity was filed with the LA County Superior Court, according to Reuters.

While the petition was filed back in April, it has just now come to light with several news outlets.

It shows that his daughter, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, has asked his/her/they/them/zee/zir's gender to be changed from male to female. It also seeks a request to change her name. Her new requested name was redacted from the court documents, according to documentation first unveiled by PlainSite.

As Reuters notes, there has been little additional information on the conflict between Musk and his daughter.