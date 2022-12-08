End Of An Era: Final Boeing 747 Rolls Off Assembly Line

The last Boeing 747 jumbo jet rolled off the production line at the company's factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night, marking a close to a significant chapter in aviation history.

Aviation historians call the 747 the original jumbo jet was first produced in 1967. Three years later, Pan Am started flying the double-decker jumbo jet that could haul over 500 passengers worldwide.

"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come," Kim Smith, Boeing vice president and general manager, 747 and 767 programs, wrote in a press release.

Last night, the 1,574th 747 rolled out of the Everett factory.

There she goes!



The last 747 has left our Everett factory ahead of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023. #QueenOfTheSkies



Photos: Boeing/Paul Weatherman pic.twitter.com/duzgr6MzQl — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) December 7, 2022

The 747 was once the premiere choice of aircraft for airlines and has since been replaced with a twin-engine, wide-body aircraft that is more fuel-efficient. Still, 341 of these jumbos are in use but only as freighters.

"The 747-8 is an incredibly capable aircraft, with capacity that is unmatched by any other freighter in production," UPS wrote in a statement in 2020 when Boeing said production of the jet would end in late 2022. "With a maximum payload of 307,000 lbs., we use them on long, high-volume routes, connecting Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East," the shipper continued.

﻿The last 747 was sold to air freighter Atlas Air which will use the aircraft to haul goods worldwide.