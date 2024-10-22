Escape Biden-flation Storm With A Walmart Tiny Home

Housing affordability in the United States under the Biden-Harris administration has hit a generational low. After all, WEF's slogan of 'owning nothing and being happy' has become an alarming reality for millions of Americans in the last 3.5 years.

To counter this hellscape that Democrats have created through the worst inflation storm since the 1970s, folks stuck in the doom loop of renting in dangerous big cities should find a plot of land in rural America. Next, find a tiny home.

We've discussed this for years: as the standard of living implodes in the US, the size of homes will shrink. Television shows have popularized tiny homes in recent years, and big-box retailers have been selling them (Home Depot).

Walmart is the latest retailer selling tiny homes. It now offers a 19-by-20-foot "expandable prefab house" delivered by flatbed truck for $15,900.

It looks almost like a double-wide mobile home from the Canadian mockumentary television sitcom 'Trailer Park Boys.'

For $21,888, Walmart is offering a towable tiny home.

Next, browse Zillow for land lots in rural America. A simple search in Terra Alta, West Virginia, shows numerous lots with multiple acres for dirt cheap.

Why go this route? Well, it's cheaper than trying to afford the most basic home. Also, grow your own food and source locally, breaking away from the processed food industrial complex.

According to data compiled by the National Association of Realtors, the average household income to buy a home now requires over $100k.

Housing affordability has collapsed to record lows under Biden-Harris...

Power hookups and wells are extra costs. Plus, for remote workers, connecting to the internet is as easy as using a Starlink terminal.