Europe Is Facing A Dementia Problem

Dementia affects more than 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This number is expected to rise to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, as we experience an aging population.

Dementia-related symptoms are caused by various diseases and traumas that affect the brain, such as Alzheimer's disease or a stroke. It disrupts memory and other cognitive functions, impacting one’s ability to perform daily tasks.

As Statista's Anna Fleck notes, cases of dementia are on the rise worldwide, with figures set to double in many countries over the next 30 years.

The OECD predicts that in Italy we can expect to see 43 cases of dementia per 1,000 inhabitants by 2050, up by 20 cases since 2021.

Spain will similarly see around 41 cases per 1,000, while Germany and France are likely to experience a sharp rise to around 35 people per 1,000.

According to the WHO, the risk of developing dementia can be reduced through regular exercise, avoiding the harmful use of alcohol, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a balanced diet.